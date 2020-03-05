Jacob Mohler’s baseball career was at a crossroads. He thought his playing days might be over following his sophomore year at Iowa Central Community College.
Then the engineering major woke up one day — literally — and decided he wasn’t done pitching.
“There was one morning before I went to work at Kiewit — I had to get up at 5 o’clock in the morning. I looked on my nightstand and my glove’s sitting there. I just said, ‘I’m going to call Coach,’ ” he said.
Coach was UNO’s Evan Porter, who kept tabs on the Louisville High School graduate while he pitched for Iowa Central.
Mohler earned a spot on UNO’s staff and was a middle reliever last season before becoming a shutdown closer so far this spring. He and the Mavs play their home opener Friday with a noon doubleheader against Portland (11-1) at Seymour Smith Park.
Mohler has four saves for UNO (7-4) through the season’s first three weeks. In four appearances, the 6-foot-4 right-hander has pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk with five strikeouts. He’s near the top of Division I in saves — no one has more than five.
And this season may not be Mohler’s last, either. On UNO’s scout day during the offseason, he hit 96 on the radar gun. His fastball is consistently in the low 90s.
“What’s making him successful is he’s mixing his pitches. He’s able to throw his slider, change-up and fastball for strikes. That’s what’s going to make him successful in pro ball,” Porter said.
The coach is thankful that Mohler decided to keep playing.
“And now I think he could be playing baseball for a long time,” Porter said. “He’s developed a role where he’s successful.”
When Mohler threw 96, “that’s a pretty big attention-grabber” for scouts, Porter said. But Mohler has worked to gradually improve his velocity.
Iowa Central was the only baseball offer Mohler had coming out of high school. Louisville doesn’t have a high school baseball team, so Mohler played only summer Legion ball. He said his best fastball was 82 when he arrived at junior college, but he was throwing 88 to 90 as a sophomore.
He said he struggled as a starter in junior college as a sophomore, but has found a fit at the back end of the bullpen with the Mavs. Porter said being around Payton Kinney — Mohler’s teammate last year and his pitching coach this year — has been beneficial.
“One thing he’s really helped me out with this year is the mental side of things, especially going into a closing role,” Mohler said. “You have to be ready to go, first pitch on the mound.”
Added Porter: “He’s a very intelligent person. I think he knows what his strengths are and what he’s good at. He’s calm, cool and collected out there. That’s what you want when the game’s on the line.”
UNO will be tested in its first action in Omaha. As a team, Portland is batting .303, has a 2.25 ERA and defeated Washington 3-1 on Tuesday.
On Saturday, the Mavs will go to TD Ameritrade Park to face Creighton.
