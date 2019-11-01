ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Four Mavericks notched their first goal of the season Thursday night to help UNO top Alaska Anchorage 4-3.

That included the winner from freshman Joey Abate, who scored the deciding goal 16:04 into the third period — less than a minute after the Seawolves tied the game 3-3. The Mavs improved to 4-1 overall with their second win on the road, which has already tied last season's total.

Freshman Isaiah Saville, who is from Anchorage, finished with 19 saves.

Tristan Keck added a goal and an assist with Brandon Scanlin and Taylor Ward recording UNO's other goals. The teams conclude the nonconference series at 10:07 Friday.

The Mavs then return home to face Wisconsin on Nov. 8 and 9.

