Four Mavs named to All-Summit League volleyball first team

Anna Blaschko has 321 kills and 89 blocks for the Mavs this season.

Anna Blaschko, Isabella Sade, Sadie Limback and Sami Clarkson all were named to the 12-player all-league first team when the Summit League announced its postseason awards on Thursday afternoon.

UNO libero Claire Mountjoy, who is third in the league in digs per set (4.44), was an honorable mention selection, while Clarkson also was on the all-freshman team.

Regular-season champ South Dakota won four of the five individual awards, including setter of the year Madison Jurgens, a Diller-Odell graduate. Other winners from USD were defensive player of the year Anne Rasmussen, freshman of the year Elizabeth Juhnke and coach of the year Leanne Williamson. The player of the year was Denver's Lydia Bartalo.

