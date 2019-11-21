Four Mavs named to All-Summit League volleyball first team

Anna Blaschko, Isabella Sade, Sadie Limback and Sami Clarkson all were named to the 12-player all-league first team when the Summit League announced its postseason awards on Thursday afternoon.
UNO libero Claire Mountjoy, who is third in the league in digs per set (4.44), was an honorable mention selection, while Clarkson also was on the all-freshman team.
Regular-season champ South Dakota won four of the five individual awards, including setter of the year Madison Jurgens, a Diller-Odell graduate. Other winners from USD were defensive player of the year Anne Rasmussen, freshman of the year Elizabeth Juhnke and coach of the year Leanne Williamson. The player of the year was Denver's Lydia Bartalo.
Hometown: Shakopee, Minnesota
Hometown: Grand Island, Nebraska
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Arvada, Colorado
Hometown: Lansing, Kansas
Position: Middle blocker/Right side hitter
Hometown: Adams, Nebraska
Hometown: Bettendorf, Iowa
Position: Right side hitter
Hometown: Waverly, Missouri
Hometown: Fort Calhoun, Nebraska
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Papillion, Nebraska
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Bellevue, Nebraska
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Hometown: Powhatan, Virginia
Hometown: St. Charles, Illinois
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Hometown: Grand Island, Nebraska
