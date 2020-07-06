UNO

Former UNO All-American Amanda Lehotak is leaving her job as Penn State’s softball coach to pursue opportunities outside softball.

Lehotak took over the Nittany Lions in 2014, posting a 140-208 record over seven seasons, including an 11-15 mark in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her 2016 team went 30-24, finished fourth in the Big Ten and set a school record with a .314 team batting average.

Lehotak, an Omaha Gross graduate, played her first two college seasons at Mississippi before transferring to UNO to finish her career. She was a third-team NFCA All-American during her junior season in 2002.

10 athletes who defined UNO's first 10 years in Division I athletics

