UNO’s two seniors had their moment Wednesday in an 84-83 overtime win over North Dakota.

JT Gibson scored 15 points and KJ Robinson had 12, including the two biggest shots of the night. Robinson’s long 3-pointer, off a Gibson inbounds pass, sent the game to overtime, then his driving layup near the end of overtime gave them a win in their last game at Baxter Arena.

“It definitely was a great way to go out, gave our fans an exciting game,” Robinson said after the victory.

UNO has gone 22-4 on its home court during the past two seasons. Coach Derrin Hansen said Gibson and Robinson, who have combined for more than 2,300 career points, are big reasons for that.

“They’ve made some big shots en route to that record,” he said. “They’ve been great here, I’m so proud of those two guys. They’ve really helped us, especially the last month. Their voices have risen.”

UNO is one of the hottest teams in the Summit League with the conference tournament set to start next weekend. Saturday is the final day of the regular season and there still could be plenty of movement in the standings.

UNO, winners of four straight and 9-6 in league play, is tied for third place with South Dakota, which hosts 7-8 North Dakota. The Mavs are at a North Dakota State team that’s coming off a huge win Thursday night.

The Bison earned a 71-69 overtime win over Summit leader South Dakota State, which finished with a 13-3 league record. If NDSU defeats UNO, the Bison will share the regular-season title with the Jackrabbits.

North Dakota State won in Omaha 86-78 early this month as Gretna graduate Jared Samuelson scored a season-high 16 points. Sophomore Sam Griesel, a Lincoln East grad, is providing a spark off the bench as he’s averaging 6.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Win or lose Saturday, UNO knows it will be opening play at the Summit tournament next Sunday. The top two seeds play on Saturday — SDSU and NDSU are locked into those — while the 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5 games take place Sunday. The Mavs can’t be lower than the No. 5 seed.

