Five UNO players scored in double figures Monday as the Mavericks pulled away for a 92-58 women’s basketball win over Peru State.

It was the first win of the season for the Mavericks (1-2), who last had five players hit double digits in points during a 96-69 win over USC Upstate on Nov. 9, 2018.

Claire Killian and Mikaela Ekdahl each scored 13 points for the Mavericks, and Killian added seven rebounds.

UNO opened the game with a 15-8 run, but the Bobcats (0-1) managed to tie it at 15-15 by the end of the first quarter. Killian hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Mavericks ahead 23-18 early in the second quarter before Peru State tied it again at 23-23.

The Mavericks got some separation after halftime by outscoring Peru State 33-12 in the third quarter. UNO shot 12 of 18 (66.7%) on field goals in the third and hit 5 of 8 (62.5%) 3-pointers. The Mavs cooled off a bit in the fourth quarter — shooting 10 of 20 — but they still extended their lead to 31 points on a layup from Mariah Murdie with 8:32 left in the game.

Elena Pilakouta, Kia Wilson and Abby Johnson each scored 10 points for the Mavs, who shot 51.4% overall.

UNO will face Kansas on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

