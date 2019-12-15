Five Mavericks scored in double figures, led by Matt Pile's 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting, as UNO nabbed a 92-82 win over UTRGV at Baxter Arena.

KJ Robinson and JT Gibson each scored 17 for the Mavs while Zach Thornhill had 12 and Ayon Akinwole added 10 in UNO's highest offensive output of the season so far. The Mavs, 6-7 overall, improved to 5-0 at home.

The game was tied 10-10 before Pile poured in seven straight points to put UNO up 17-10 with 12:50 left in the first half.

Jumpers by Robinson and Thornhill made it an 11-0 run as Mavs' advantage swelled to 21-10. UNO led 51-33 at halftime.

Pile led all scores with 15 points in the half on 7-of-7 shooting as the Mavs shot 68.8 percent (22 of 32) while Rio Grande was 14 of 32 (43.8 percent).

UNO led by as many as 23 at 2:18 into the second half before the Vaqueros were able to get to as close as eight with 26 seconds left in the game.

The Mavs travel to Eastern Washington on Tuesday before returning home to host Montana on Saturday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription