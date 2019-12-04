Freshman Ella Ogier's putback with 1:11 left put the UNO women ahead for good in a 57-53 win over UMKC on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

UMKC took a 53-51 lead with 3:41 left before the Mavericks shut pit the Kangaroos the rest of the way. Ogier's basket gave UNO a 54-53 lead, then Mikaela Ekdahl hit three free throws in the final 18 seconds.

Ogier finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, while Ekdahl had 13 points. Claire Killian added 11 points and eight rebounds as UNO held a 56-30 rebounding edge.

UNO (4-5) will return to action Saturday at Eastern Illinois before a five-game homestand.

Meet the 2019-20 UNO women's basketball team

