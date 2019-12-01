MORAGA, Calif. — Saint Mary's used a 22-8 second-half run to take control of a 75-66 win over the UNO men on Sunday night.

The Mavericks led 51-49 with 11 minutes to play before the Gaels put together their decisive run.

UNO led 39-35 at halftime as the Mavs shot 55.2% from the field. But they hit just 34.4% in the second half.

JT Gibson led the Mavs with 16 points, while Zach Thornhill scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half. KJ Robinson added 12 points.

Tanner Krebs scored the Gaels' first 14 points of the second half and finished with a game-high 19.​

UNO (5-4) returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Arkansas State.

