Miami erupted for three goals in the second period in a 4-1 win over No. 18 UNO at Baxter Arena Saturday.
With Friday night's tie and extra standings point with a 3-on-3 goal, the Redhawks came away with four points over the weekend.
It was the first conference series win on the road for Miami since January 2016 when they swept the Mavericks in a two-game series.
UNO had a chance early when Miami's Ryan Savage was whistled for interference just 10 seconds into the game, but the Mavs were unable to convert power play opportunity.
Miami's Gordie Green put the RedHawks up 1-0 6:32 into the game with UNO's Joey Abate serving a charging penalty.
The Mavs outshot Miami 11-8 in the first period but trailed 1-0 to start the second.
Green got his second goal of the game when he knocked in a rebound off a John Sladic shot for his team-leading sixth goal of the season.
The RedHawks had a chance for more less than two minutes later when Abate was called for hooking, but the Mavs were able to kill the chance without allowing a shot on goal.
Miami had a 3-on-none breakaway after Karch Bachman came away with a steal and went in alone on UNO netminder Austin Roden.
Roden stopped Bachman's initial shot and then turned away Bachman's rebound.
But Bachman was able to get the puck to Jack Clement, who was alone in the slot, and he buried it for a 3-0 RedHawk advantage with 6:02 left in the second period.
UNO responded with 2:50 left in the second when Taylor Ward took the puck off the end board and put it past Miami goaltender Ben Kraws for his sixth goal of the season to make it 3-1.
Brandon Scanlin was credited with the assist on the goal.
But the RedHawks' Chase Pletzke answered just 26 seconds later, beating Roden five-hole as Miami restored its three goal lead at 4-1.
The RedHawks led 4-1 to open the third period after outshooting the Mavs 11-5 in the second.
The Mavericks began the third period with 1:03 remaining on a penalty to Miami's Casey Gilling, but UNO was unable to take advantage as the score remained 4-1.
The Mavs got their fourth power play opportunity of the game when Gilling was whistled for tripping with 7:25 left in the game.
But Kraws, who earned his first collegiate win, turned away the lone Maverick shot during the man advantage.
The Mavericks return home Dec. 6 for a two-game series with two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth.
UNO and Miami players get in a scuffle before the end of the second period during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
UNO's Nolan Sullivan celebrates a goal by teammate Taylor Ward in the second period during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
UNO's Brandon Scanlin takes a shot on goal in the second period during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
UNO's Joey Abate pushes Miami's Alec Mahalak while fighting for the puck in the second period during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
UNO's Nolan Sullivan stretches for the puck in the second period during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
UNO's Teemu Pulkkinen prepares to pass the puck as Miami's Ryan Savage follows in the second period during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
UNO's Nolan Sullivan collides with Miami's Gordie Green in the second period during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
UNO's Nate Knoepke is hit by Miami's Brian Hawkinson after passing the puck during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
UNO's Joey Abate passes the puck past Miami's Noah Jordan during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
UNO's Austin Roden blocks a shot from Miami in the first period during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Miami's Gordie Green shoots the puck as UNO's Travis Kothenbeutel attempts to defend during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
UNO's John Schuldt falls to the floor after Miami's Christian Mohs collides with him in the first period during the game at Baxter Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
