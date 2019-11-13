FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State controlled the opening minutes of the second half, and that propelled the Rams to an 80-65 win over UNO on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks (2-2) led 29-24 after Ayo Akinwole hit a 3-pointer with four minutes left in the first half.

But over the next 10 minutes, Colorado State seized the momentum. The Rams moved in front 35-33 at halftime, then outscored the Mavs 16-2 to start the second half.

Nico Carvacho, CSU’s 6-foot-11 senior center, scored four baskets in the paint during that run. Carvacho finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end.

UNO immediately made a push, going on a 13-3 run to cut its deficit to 54-48 with 8:40 left. Akinwole, JT Gibson and Marlon Ruffin hit 3-pointers during the spurt.

But the Mavs failed to score over the next four minutes as Colorado State regained control, leading 64-48 with 4:40 left.

UNO never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

Ruffin led the Mavs with 19 points off the bench while Gibson had 15 and Akinwole added 10 and six assists.

After shooting 59.3% from the field in Monday’s win over Bethune-Cookman, UNO struggled from the field Wednesday, shooting 36.7% in the first half and 34.3% after halftime.

Thanks to Carvacho, Colorado State won the rebounding battle 43-37.

John Tonje, a true freshman from Omaha Central, played nine minutes for the Rams but didn’t score.

This game was the first of three consecutive road contests for the Mavs. UNO returns to action Tuesday at Dayton.

