DENVER — Lydia Bartalo and Amanda Green had kills during a crucial 3-0 run as Denver claimed the first set and momentum en route to a 28-26, 25-19, 25-20 sweep over UNO on Friday night.
The Mavericks (16-13, 9-6 Summit League) led the set 26-25 after Sadie Limback’s service ace.
But as the Mavericks tried to clinch the set, Green logged a kill to pull the Pioneers (20-7, 12-3) even. Bartalo followed with a kill for the lead, and Green’s ace gave the Pioneers the set.
Bartalo finished with 15 kills and Green had 11 for the Pioneers. Limback led UNO with 11 kills as she’s had 15 straight matches with double-digit kills.
The Pioneers closed the second set with an 8-1 run and never trailed in the third. The Mavericks pulled even at 14-14 in the final set, but an 8-2 Denver run helped the Pioneers seize control.
Denver, in second place in the Summit standings, outhit the Mavericks .351-.158 and recorded 13 blocks.
Sami Clarkson had 31 assists and seven digs for the Mavericks.
UNO, which is locked into the No. 4 seed in the Summit League tournament, will wrap up the regular season on Sunday at South Dakota State. The Mavericks swept the Jackrabbits on Oct. 21 at Baxter Arena.
UNO (16-13, 9-6)..............26 19 20
at Denver (20-7, 12-3)......28 25 25
UNO (kills-aces-blocks): Michalek 0-3-0, Sade 8-0-0, Blase 6-0-3, Limback 11-1-2, Blaschko 8-0-0, Clarkson 0-1-1, Fairbanks 6-0-3, Marshall 0-0-2. Totals 39-5-11.
DU: Poulter 0-2-0, Bartalo 15-2-1, Anderson 0-1-0, Fobert 8-0-3, Boe 2-0-4, Green 11-1-5, Green 2-0-7, Mahoney 1-0-2. Totals 39-6-22.
Set assists: UNO 36 (Clarkson 31, Mountjoy 4, Limback 1), DU 36 (Anderson 18, Poulter 11, Carrabine 4, Eddy 3).
