DAYTON, Ohio — Senior JT Gibson scored 21 points Tuesday night, but UNO couldn’t keep up with one of the nation’s top offensive teams in a 93-68 road loss to Dayton.

The Flyers (3-0) entered the game ranked sixth in the country in field-goal percentage and 18th in scoring offense, and they kept it up against the Mavericks (2-3).

Obi Toppin had 21 points, and four others scored in double figures for Dayton, which shot 57.8% from the floor.

With the game tied at 10-10 six minutes in, the Flyers used a 21-2 run to pull away. The Mavs never got closer than 14 the rest of the game.

Dayton outscored UNO 50-30 in the paint and had 26 points off 15 Maverick turnovers.

Senior KJ Robinson, playing his second game of the season after missing the first three games because of a violation of team rules, scored 13 points off the bench for UNO.

Robinson and Gibson combined for six of the Mavs’ eight 3-pointers as they shot 44.4% from behind the arc and 45.8% from the field.

They just couldn’t keep up with the Flyers.

Ryan Mikesell added 16 points, Rodney Chatman had 13 and Trey Landers and Ibi Watson each scored 11 for Dayton, which shot 37% from 3-point range and outrebounded UNO 32-31.

Junior Matt Pile finished with a game-high eight rebounds for the Mavs, who have yet to win on the road this season.

They finish a three-game road stretch with a trip to Washington State on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

