...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEARLY STEADY THIS WEEK.
&&
SOCCER
Despite halftime lead, UNO women's soccer gives up five goals in loss to North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The UNO women led 1-0 with 32 minutes to play before North Dakota tallied four goals in a 15-minute span and went on to a 5-2 win Sunday afternoon.
UNO's Sydney Randall had scored the only first-half on an Amanda Rapaduski assist.
It stayed 1-0 until the 59th minute when North Dakota started its scoring barrage. Laurin Mertz cut North Dakota's lead to 4-2 as she scored with 15 minutes left, but North Dakota tacked on another goal in the 84th minute.
North Dakota scored on five of its seven shots after halftime and it outshot UNO 12-6 for the match.
UNO, tied for seventh in the Summit standings, plays its regular-season finale Thursday at Purdue Fort Wayne.
