GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The UNO women led 1-0 with 32 minutes to play before North Dakota tallied four goals in a 15-minute span and went on to a 5-2 win Sunday afternoon.

UNO's Sydney Randall had scored the only first-half on an Amanda Rapaduski assist.

It stayed 1-0 until the 59th minute when North Dakota started its scoring barrage. Laurin Mertz cut North Dakota's lead to 4-2 as she scored with 15 minutes left, but North Dakota tacked on another goal in the 84th minute.

North Dakota scored on five of its seven shots after halftime and it outshot UNO 12-6 for the match.

UNO, tied for seventh in the Summit standings, plays its regular-season finale Thursday at Purdue Fort Wayne.

UNO (5-11-1, 2-5-0)......................1 1 — 2

North Dakota (10-6-1, 4-3-0)........0 5 — 5

Goals: UNO, Randall, Mertz; ND, Wright, Eiden, Ebeling, Knox, Yapello

