JONESBORO, Ark. — UNO outshot and outrebounded Arkansas State on Tuesday, but the Red Wolves got their offense going in the second half on the way to a 78-73 victory over the Mavericks.

JT Gibson led four Mavs in double figures with 14 points. Ayo Akinwole and Zach Thornhill had 11 points apiece, KJ Robinson scored 10 off the bench and Matt Pile finished with eight points and 13 rebounds for UNO (5-5).

The Mavs led 30-17 after a three-point play by Nathan Brusseau and a 3-pointer by Marlon Ruffin, but Arkansas State (6-2) closed to 32-25 at halftime.

The Red Wolves scored more than twice their halftime total in the second half. They got 46 points from their bench in the game, including a game-high 22 from Jerry Johnson.

The Mavs started the second half on a 6-0 run and led 38-25 before the tide turned.

Arkansas State used a 10-0 run, an 8-0 run and a 7-0 run to take a 52-46 lead with eight minutes to play. UNO never got within two after that.

The Mavs, who have lost two straight, return to action Sunday at Northern Arizona.

UNO .......................... 32 41—73

At Arkansas State ..... 35 53—78

