MANHATTAN, Kan. — Christianna Carr had 15 points to lead Kansas State to a 73-48 win over UNO on Friday night.
Peyton Williams added 14 points and 19 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-0), who stifled the Mavericks’ offense and held them to 29% shooting.
Elena Pilakouta had 11 points and freshman Kia Wilson added 10 to lead the Mavericks (0-2).
The Wildcats took control in the second quarter, as Ayoka Lee scored a layup with 3:46 remaining to spark an 11-1 run to close the first half.
The Mavs’ struggles continued in the third, as they shot 1 for 8 from the field and tallied just five points, and Kansas State pushed its lead to 54-26 on Carr’s jumper with 1:16 left in the quarter.
The Mavs were outrebounded 50-43, went 9 for 20 from the free throw line and ran into foul trouble.
Freshman Ella Ogier led UNO with six rebounds.
The Mavericks will host Peru State at 5 p.m. Monday.
UNO (0-2)...................... 12 10 5 21—48
At Kansas State (1-0)... 13 22 19 19—73
UNO: Pilakouta 5-14 1-2 11, Ogier 2-9 1-4 5, Ekdahl 1-1 0-0 2, Murdie 0-3 1-2 1, Killian 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 3-9 4-9 10, Carter 3-8 2-3 8, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Felici 1-4 0-0 3, Petersen 1-3 0-0 3, Johnston 1-4 0-0 2, Lopez 0-2 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 9-20 48.
KS: Carr 5-13 3-5 15, Williams 5-11 4-5 14, Ranke 4-6 3-5 11, Lee 5-13 1-3 11, Harris 2-4 1-1 5, Beard 3-7 5-6 11, Goodrich 1-4 0-4 2, Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Ray 1-2 0-0 2, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Macke 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 17-29 73.
3-point field goals: UNO 3-13 (Johnson 1-3, Felici 1-3, Petersen 1-3, Johnston 0-2, Ogier 0-1, Lopez 0-1), KS 2-9 (Carr 2-5, Ranke 0-1, Goodrich 0-1, Macke 0-1, Wiggins 0-1). Rebounds: UNO 43 (Ogier 6), KS 50 (Williams 19). Assists: UNO 6 (Murdie 3), KS 8 (Ranke 4).
