Denver scored in the opening minutes and played from in front the rest of the night as the Pioneers handed the UNO women a 2-0 loss Thursday night at Caniglia Field.

Camryn MacMillan scored 99 seconds into the game, tapping home a misplayed ball. The Pioneers tacked on their second goal in the 63rd minute.

Denver held a 17-2 shot advantage. Erin Bunker made two saves for the Mavs, while Kelly Lemke played the second half and made one save.

UNO, which was shut out for the ninth time, plays its final home match of the season Sunday at 1 p.m. against Oral Roberts.

Denver (6-4-3, 2-0-1)....1 1—2

UNO (4-9-1, 1-3-0)........0 0—0

Goals: D, MacMillan, Beckman

