DENVER — Denver dashed UNO’s hopes of winning the Summit League men’s soccer tournament as the Pioneers scored in the 29th minute for a 1-0 win Saturday afternoon.

Preston Judd scored from the top of the box to lift Denver. There were only three shots on goal in the game as Denver outshot the Mavericks 8-7.

UNO attempted four shots in the second half, but couldn’t get the equalizer. Diego Gutierrez had a free kick sail high of the goal with 20 minutes left, and he also had a shot go wide with three minutes left.

UNO, which knocked off top-seeded Western Illinois in overtime on Thursday, had lost to Denver 2-0 three weeks ago.

It was the fourth straight season that UNO and Denver played in the league tournament final. Denver has won three of those meetings, with the Mavs winning in 2017.

Denver advances to the NCAA tournament, while UNO ends its season with a 4-9-4 record.

UNO (4-9-4)................ 0 0—0

At Denver (6-11-3)..... 1 0—1

Goals: DU, Judd

