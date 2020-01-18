DENVER — Denver scored 13 straight points midway through the fourth quarter to take the lead and then held on late for a 66-60 win over the UNO women on Saturday.
UNO grabbed a 52-48 lead with 7:23 left after Mariah Murdie scored eight straight points. But Denver responded with its 13-0 run, which including eight points from Madison Nelson.
UNO cut its deficit to 63-60 with 1:35 left and had two possessions to draw closer, but Denver made 3 of 4 free throws in the last 12 seconds to earn the Summit League win.
Nelson finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, while Murdie had 16 points and six rebounds for the Mavs. Claire Killian hit three 3-pointers and added 12 points for the Mavs.
UNO begins a four-game homestand on Friday when it faces Western Illinois.
Hometown: Cedar Park, Texas
Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil
High school: Colegio Singular
Hometown: Uppsala, Sweden
High school: Celsiusskolan
Hometown: Bellevue, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa
High school: Dowling Catholic
Hometown: Eden Prairie, Minnesota
High school: Eden Prairie
Hometown: Gold Coast, Australia
High school: Hillcrest Christian
Hometown: Watertown, Minnesota
High school: Watertown-Mayer
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Hometown: Meriden, Kansas
High school: Jefferson West
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
High school: Yarra Valley
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Nicosia, Cyprus
High school: Cedar Rapids Prairie
Hometown: Manhattan, Kansas
