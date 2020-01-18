DENVER — Denver scored 13 straight points midway through the fourth quarter to take the lead and then held on late for a 66-60 win over the UNO women on Saturday.

UNO grabbed a 52-48 lead with 7:23 left after Mariah Murdie scored eight straight points. But Denver responded with its 13-0 run, which including eight points from Madison Nelson.

UNO cut its deficit to 63-60 with 1:35 left and had two possessions to draw closer, but Denver made 3 of 4 free throws in the last 12 seconds to earn the Summit League win.

Nelson finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, while Murdie had 16 points and six rebounds for the Mavs. Claire Killian hit three 3-pointers and added 12 points for the Mavs.

UNO begins a four-game homestand on Friday when it faces Western Illinois.

