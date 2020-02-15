Lauren Loven hit a tie-breaker 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in overtime to lift Denver to an 86-80 win over the UNO women Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

Loven's trey put the Pioneers up 82-79 as she finished with nine 3-pointers and 31 points. Meghan Boyd then hit four free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win.

UNO's Mariah Murdie hit 3 of 4 free throws in the last 10 seconds of regulation to put the Mavericks up 73-71. But Denver's Madison Nelson made a layup before the buzzer to force overtime.

Ella Ogier led UNO with 16 points and five rebounds, while Murdie had 15 points and seven rebounds. Claire Killian and Rayanna Carter added 14 points each.

​UNO (6-19) returns to action Thursday at Western Illinois.

