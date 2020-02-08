DULUTH, Minn. — Hunter Shepard made a diving save that led to a tiebreaking, breakaway goal late in the second period Saturday as No. 6 Minnesota Duluth beat UNO 4-1 to record a weekend sweep.

The score was 1-1 with less than 30 seconds remaining when Nolan Sullivan moved to tap a rebound into an empty net from in front of the crease.

But Shepard leaped to his right and thrust out his stick, batting the puck out of danger to Bulldog defenseman Nick Wolff.

Wolff banked the puck off the boards down the ice to Tanner Laderoute, who had skated behind the UNO defense and went in alone against UNO goalie Austin Roden.

Laderoute deked to his left and tucked a backhand shot past Roden with 17 seconds left.

It would spark a run of three unanswered goals for UMD (17-9-2, 12-4-2), which limited UNO to five shots in the third period to hand the Mavericks (12-13-5, 6-9-3) their third loss in four games.

Roden had 35 saves for UNO, and Chayse Primeau scored his eighth goal when he deflected Nate Knoepke’s shot.

The Mavs killed three penalties but were unable to convert on three power-play chances.

UNO hosts Colorado College on Friday.

UNO (12-13-5, 6-9-3).................................0  1  0—1

At Minnesota Duluth (17-9-2, 12-4-2)........0  2  2—4

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1, UMD, Richards (Roehl, Olson), 1:54. 2, UNO, Primeau (Knoepke, Smallidge), 5:10. 3, UMD, Laderoute (Wolff, Shepard), 19:43.

Third period: 4, UMD, Miller (Laderoute, Roth), 2:52. 5, UMD, Koepke (unassisted), 18:52.

Shots on goal

UNO......................13    4    5—32

Minnesota Duluth....15  13  11—39

Power plays: UNO 0-3, Minnesota Duluth 0-3.

Penalties-minutes: UNO 3-6, Minnesota Duluth 3-6.

Goalies: UNO, Austin Roden (38 shots, 35 saves, 58:13). Minnesota Duluth, Hunter Shepard (32 shots, 31 saves, 60:00).

