DULUTH, Minn. — Defending national champion Minnesota Duluth scored in each period and held off UNO 3-2 Friday night.

UNO pulled within 3-2 on Teemu Pulkkinen's goal with 6:29 left, but the Mavericks weren't able to tie it up.

UNO's other goal came early in the second period when Chayse Primeau scored on a power play​ for his seventh goal this season.

Isaiah Saville made 38 saves for the Mavs. Duluth took 41 shots on goal compared to 26 for the Mavs.

UNO and No. 6 Duluth will finish its series at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.

