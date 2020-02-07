DULUTH, Minn. — Defending national champion Minnesota Duluth scored in each period and held off UNO 3-2 Friday night.
UNO pulled within 3-2 on Teemu Pulkkinen's goal with 6:29 left, but the Mavericks weren't able to tie it up.
UNO's other goal came early in the second period when Chayse Primeau scored on a power play for his seventh goal this season.
Isaiah Saville made 38 saves for the Mavs. Duluth took 41 shots on goal compared to 26 for the Mavs.
UNO and No. 6 Duluth will finish its series at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.