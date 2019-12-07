To quote UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet, it takes a flawless game to defeat Minnesota Duluth.
Unfortunately, the Mavericks made just enough mistakes Saturday night to allow the two-time defending national champion to escape with a 4-3 victory in front of 5,312 at Baxter Arena.
"You almost have to play a perfect hockey game against a team like that,'' he said. "At times we have a mental lapse or make a mistake and boom, the puck is in the back of your net.''
The Mavs took an early lead when freshman Joey Abate tipped a shot past Duluth goalie Hunter Shepard. But the Bulldogs then capitalized on two UNO turnovers to grab a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Cole Koepke, who scored twice in Duluth's 6-3 win Friday night, tied the game with 5:40 left in the first period. He stole the puck from defenseman Brandon Scanlin and lofted a high shot past goalie Isaiah Saville.
Three minutes later, the Bulldogs used a shorthanded goal to take the lead. Justin Richards took the puck from UNO forward Ryan Brushett and fired a high shot past Saville on a breakaway.
Duluth added to its lead with a power-play goal in the second period. Kobe Roth fired another high shot past Saville, which led Gabinet to replace his freshman starter with freshman Austin Roden.
"I just thought maybe he (Saville) wasn't seeing the puck as well as in the past,'' the coach said. "Roden was good all week in practice so it was nice to give him an opportunity.''
After being outshot 17-6 in the second period and 29-15 for the game, the Mavs kicked it into gear. They outshot the Bulldogs 14-3 in that final period and came close to getting it tied.
Zach Jordan swatted in a rebound less than two minutes into the period to make it 3-2. A few minutes later, defenseman Dean Stewart almost made it 3-3 on the power play but his shot went off the goal post and caromed out.
"That was a tough one,'' Stewart said. "I don't think the goalie saw it and it went off the inside of the post.''
Duluth regained its two-goal advantage on a goal by Jackson Cates. He took a pass from his brother Noah, a former player for the Omaha Lancers, and put a shot past Roden.
The score stayed that way until UNO's Taylor Ward one-timed a shot past Shepard on the power play with 30 seconds left to make it 4-3. The Mavs were unable to get another shot on net in the closing seconds and the game ended when Noah Cates blocked a slap shot by Scanlin.
The win boosted Duluth, which began the season ranked No. 1, to 9-6-1 overall and 6-1-1 in the NCHC. The Mavs, who are winless in their last four games, fell to 6-6-2 and 1-4-1 in the conference.
Zach Jordan said the Mavs needed to play a full 60 minutes against Duluth, and that didn't happen.
"For 45 or 50 minutes, we were right there,'' he said. "But in this league you have to play a complete game.''
The Mavs return to action next weekend with a pair of games at St. Cloud State.
