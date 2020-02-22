Colorado College defeated UNO 3-2 on Saturday night, avenging a shutout loss from the previous night.
The Mavericks led 2-1 midway through the second period but goals by Andrew Gaus and Zach Berzolla put the Tigers on top.
The loss against the last-place team in the NCHC hurt UNO's chances of finishing in the top four in the eight-team conference, which would allow the Mavs to host a playoff series in three weeks.
It was the first win by the Tigers in four games this season against UNO.
