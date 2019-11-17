UNO held on to a lead throughout the second half as the Mavericks held off Morgan State for a 70-64 win Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
UNO (2-3) led by 10 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter before Morgan State (2-3) whittled the margin to one twice in the final four minutes.
The Bears pulled within 63-62 on a short jumper by Dezyree Morales with 1:22 to play. But on UNO's next possession, Claire Killian hit two free throws and then Mikaela Ekdahl went 4 of 4 at the line in the last minute as the Mavs secured the win.
Killian led the Mavs with 21 points and seven rebounds, scoring 15 after halftime. She hit three of UNO's six 3-pointers.
"She's an experienced junior and she was shooting it with confidence," UNO coach Brittany Lange said. "She made timely shots."
UNO trailed most of the first half as it overcame a sluggish start. The Mavs committed 13 turnovers in the first 12 minutes, but had only six turnovers the rest of the way against Morgan State's pressure defense. UNO scored the final nine points of the first half to grab a 26-22 lead.
Rayanna Carter added 13 points and five assists off the bench for the Mavs, while Elena Pilakouta had eight points and grabbed eight of her 10 rebounds after halftime.
UNO will play its next three games away from home, beginning Thursday at Northern Kentucky.
Morgan State (2-3)....13 9 19 23—64
UNO (2-3)....................8 18 23 21—70
MS: Redd 6-11 1-3 13, Morales 4-5 4-4 12, Chavis 4-10 0-0 11, McCalla 2-9 2-3 6, Mitchell 6-17 8-9 20, Henson 0-4 0-0 0, Skripkina 0-3 0-0 0, Searcy 1-4 0-0 2, Donald 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 15-19 64.
UNO: Pilakouta 3-4 2-6 8, Murdie 1-2 1-2 3, Ogier 2-5 3-4 8, Killian 6-11 6-8 21, Ekdahl 2-4 4-4 9, Carter 5-15 3-5 13, Wilson 2-2 1-1 5, Johnston 1-2 0-0 3, Felici 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 20-30 70.
3-point goals: MS 3-14 (Chavis 3-4, Mitchell 0-1, Searcy 0-1, Henson 0-2, McCalla 0-3, Skripkina 0-3); UNO 6-13 (Killian 3-6, Johnston 1-1, Ogier 1-2, Ekhdahl 1-2, Murdie 0-1, Carter 0-1). Rebounds: MS 35 (Mitchell 12); UNO 34 (Pilakouta 10). Assists: MS 8 (McCalla 2); UNO 16 (Ekdahl, Carter 5). Turnovers: MS 13, UNO 19. Total fouls: MS 25, UNO 18. Fouled out: Morales, McCalla.
