Tre'Shawn Thurman

Tre'Shawn Thurman helped bring UNO within one game of the NCAA tournament in 2017.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Tre'Shawn Thurman, the Omaha Central grad who spent most of his college career at UNO, signed with the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Thurman will likely begin the season with the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.

He'll join another Omahan in the Pistons' system — Benson grad and former Creighton star Khyri Thomas, who played in 26 games for the NBA club during his rookie season last year.

Thurman went undrafted after spending his senior season at Nevada, where he averaged 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds to help the Wolfpack reach the NCAA tournament.

Before that he played three seasons at UNO from 2014-17. He led the Mavs with 7.8 rebounds per game and averaged 13.8 points as UNO fell one game short of the NCAA tournament in 2017.

Photos: Leading scorers for UNO men's basketball since 2001

Who has paced the UNO offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Mavericks' top scorers since 2001. 

1 of 20

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription