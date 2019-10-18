Tre'Shawn Thurman, the Omaha Central grad who spent most of his college career at UNO, signed with the Detroit Pistons on Friday.
Thurman will likely begin the season with the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.
He'll join another Omahan in the Pistons' system — Benson grad and former Creighton star Khyri Thomas, who played in 26 games for the NBA club during his rookie season last year.
Thurman went undrafted after spending his senior season at Nevada, where he averaged 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds to help the Wolfpack reach the NCAA tournament.
Before that he played three seasons at UNO from 2014-17. He led the Mavs with 7.8 rebounds per game and averaged 13.8 points as UNO fell one game short of the NCAA tournament in 2017.
