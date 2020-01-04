UNO overcame an eight-point halftime deficit and extended its home winning streak to 14 straight games in a 74-67 victory over Oral Roberts Saturday night.
Sophomore Wanjang Tut scored 17 points and sophomore Marlon Ruffin added 15 to lead the way for the Mavs, who spent much of the second half trying to take back control of the game.
It wasn’t until the 8:41 mark that UNO (9-8, 2-0) took its first lead since the first half – Ruffin knocked down a 3-pointer to put his team in front 58-57. He made another 3-pointer on the next possession. His two free throws a few minutes later extended the lead to 66-59.
Oral Roberts trimmed the deficit to 68-67 with three minutes left. But junior Matt Pile stole a pass, blocked a shot and drew a charge on the Golden Eagles’ next three possessions.
Senior KJ Robinson finished off a clock-draining possession with a layup to give UNO a 72-67 lead with 15 seconds left. Sophomore Zach Thornhill ended the game with an exclamation point, finishing off a two-handed dunk as the final buzzer sounded.
It is just one week into league play – but the win moves the Mavs into a two-way tie with North Dakota State (10-5, 2-0) for first place in the Summit League standings.
Oral Roberts (7-8, 0-2) did put itself in a good position to steal the road win Saturday. It ended the first half on a 17-3 run – the Golden Eagles grabbed seven offensive rebounds on their nine missed shots during that stretch. ORU jumped in front by as many as 11 points before the break.
But the Mavs started chipping away as soon as the second half began. They shot 60.7% from the floor after the break.
