ORONO, Maine — Austin Roden made 46 saves to help UNO earn a 2-2 tie against Maine on Friday night.
Roden made 21 saves in the second period and 15 more in the third. His 46 for the game were the most made by a Maverick this season. Roden is starting in place of fellow freshman Isaiah Saville, who is playing for Team USA at the World Junior Championship.
It marked the first time in 11 games that UNO has allowed no more than two goals. The last was a 5-2 win over Wisconsin on Nov. 9.
UNO never trailed. Kevin Conley gave the Mavs a 1-0 lead with 7:44 left in the first period. It was Conley’s eighth goal this season.
Maine and UNO traded power-play goals in the second period. Ryan Brushett’s goal midway through the period gave the Mavs a 2-1 lead. It was Brushett’s first collegiate goal.
Maine, which is unbeaten at home this season, retied it early in the third period on Tim Doherty’s second goal of the night. Maine then outshot the Mavericks 5-3 in the extra period, but Roden’s work in goal helped UNO earn the tie.
Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman finished with 41 saves, including 18 in the opening period.
The Mavs and Black Bears will finish their series Saturday at 11 a.m. in Portland, Maine.
UNO 2, MAINE 2, OT
UNO (8-8-3)........... 1 1 0 0—2
At Maine (9-8-4).... 0 1 1 0—2
First period: 1, UNO, Conley (Ward, Abate), 12:16.
Second period: 2, UM, Doherty (Dawe, Kleiboer), 8:36, PP. 3, UNO, Brushett (Weiss, Scanlon), 10:07, PP.
Third period: 4, UM, Doherty (Schmidt-Svejstrup, Bisson), 4:13.
