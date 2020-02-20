FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Ayo Akinwole scored from 7 feet out with 3.4 seconds remaining Thursday to lift UNO to a 61-59 victory at Purdue Fort Wayne.

With the clock winding down, Akinwole, a junior from Papillion-La Vista, drove from the left wing and darted down the right side of the lane. He stopped, pump-faked Purdue Fort Wayne forward Cameron Benford and fired up a one-handed shot that bounced on top of the cylinder and rolled in.

JT Gibson and KJ Robinson each scored 12 points for the Mavericks, who are tied for fourth place in the Summit League, who won their second straight after snapping a four-game skid on Sunday.

The Mavs led 59-52 after Matt Pile’s layup with 2:30 remaining before Fort Wayne scored seven straight. After Akinwole’s shot, Fort Wayne’s Deonte Billups missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

PFW’s Jarred Godfrey led all scorers with 18 points. Pile had 11 rebounds for UNO.

UNO will travel to Western Illinois on Saturday.

