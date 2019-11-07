UNO junior Ayo Akinwole finished one rebound shy of a triple-double, leading the Mavs to a 72-53 bounce-back win over NAIA Midland Thursday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

Akinwole made all eight of his shots and finished with 17 points. His 10 assists were a career-high. The nine rebounds matched a personal best.

Junior forward Matt Pile ended up with a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard JT Gibson added 11 points.

The Mavs, who lost 68-54 to Wichita State Tuesday, led for nearly all of Thursday’s contest. They made nine of their first 12 shots to open the second half, extending their nine-point halftime advantage to 49-32 on junior Matt Pile’s bucket with 11:52 left. They led by as many as 25 points.

Junior Ryan Williams, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Fremont, led the Warriors with 16 points. He had a 3-pointer with 5:11 remaining in the first half that pulled his squad within 22-19.

But UNO ended the half on an 8-2 spurt. Then it scored the first eight points of the second half.

Thursday’s game, which will be logged as an exhibition for Midland, was the first time the Mavs and Warriors have played since UNO made the transition to Division I.

The Mavs will return to action Monday when they host Bethune-Cookman.

>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald

Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription