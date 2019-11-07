...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
BASKETBALL
Ayo Akinwole's career day leads UNO to win over Midland
UNO junior Ayo Akinwole finished one rebound shy of a triple-double, leading the Mavs to a 72-53 bounce-back win over NAIA Midland Thursday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
Akinwole made all eight of his shots and finished with 17 points. His 10 assists were a career-high. The nine rebounds matched a personal best.
Junior forward Matt Pile ended up with a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard JT Gibson added 11 points.
The Mavs, who lost 68-54 to Wichita State Tuesday, led for nearly all of Thursday’s contest. They made nine of their first 12 shots to open the second half, extending their nine-point halftime advantage to 49-32 on junior Matt Pile’s bucket with 11:52 left. They led by as many as 25 points.
Junior Ryan Williams, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Fremont, led the Warriors with 16 points. He had a 3-pointer with 5:11 remaining in the first half that pulled his squad within 22-19.
But UNO ended the half on an 8-2 spurt. Then it scored the first eight points of the second half.
Thursday’s game, which will be logged as an exhibition for Midland, was the first time the Mavs and Warriors have played since UNO made the transition to Division I.
The Mavs will return to action Monday when they host Bethune-Cookman.
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
