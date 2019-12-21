Sullivan was able to beat Sun Devil netminder Evan DeBrouwer for his fourth goal of the season and give the Mavs a 1-0 lead.
Zach Jordan made it 2-0 with his team-leading eighth goal of the year 7:53 into the second on an outnumbered attack three seconds after a slashing penalty on ASU's Austin Lemieux had expired.
Chayse Primeau and Ryan Brushett were credited with the assists.
But Arizona State stormed back with a pair of goals 46 seconds apart by Filips Buncis and Jordan Sandhu to tied the game at 2-2 with 8:22 remaining in the second period.
Then the Sun Devils grabbed a 3-2 lead 48 seconds later on an unassisted goal by Willie Knierem.
Johnny Walker made it 4-2 Arizona State with his team-leading 11th goal of the season with 3:05 left in the second period.
The Sun Devils led 4-2 after the second while getting outshot 9-8 in the period.
The Mavericks got back to within one 4:11 into the third period when Pulkkinen got a shot off in front of DeBrower and then banged in the rebound for his fourth score of the season to make it 4-3.
Taylor Ward tied the game at 4-4 as the extra attacker on a delayed penalty with a goal from the slot on a pass from Tyler Weiss.
But The Sun Devils got the lead right back on the ensuing Maverick power play with a breakaway goal by Brett Gruber to make it 5-4.
The Mavs had a chance to even the game when Jacob Wilson was called for holding with 4:50 remaining.
But they were unable to capitalize.
The teams will face off again at Baxter Arena Sunday at 4.
Arizona State's gets checked by UNO's Ryan Jones while he was celebrating a goal by Arizona State's Johnny Walker on Mavs goalie Austin Roden in the second period at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Arizona State's gets checked by UNO's Ryan Jones while he was celebrating a goal by Arizona State's Johnny Walker on Mavs goalie Austin Roden in the second period at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Arizona State's Joshua Maniscalco trips while fighting for control of the puck with UNO's Nolan Sullivan at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Arizona State's Steenn Pasichnuk, top, falls on top of UNO's Teemu Pulkkinen at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
An Arizona State shot sails past UNO goalie Austin Roden at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
UNO's Tristan Keck fires a shot at Arizona State goalie Evan DeBrouwer as Jacob Wilson watches at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Arizona State's Steenn Pasichnuk, right, tries to slow down UNO's Dean Stewart at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Arizona State's Jack Judson checks UNO's Chayse Primeau into the boards at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Arizona State's Jacob Wilson and the UNO's Zach Jordan fall down while chasing a puck at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Arizona State's Brett Gruber and UNO's Nolan Sullivan battle for a face off at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
UNO's Kirby Proctor passes the puck against Arizona State at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
UNO's Tyler Weiss skates against Arizona State at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
UNO's Nate Knoepke skates against Arizona State at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
UNO goalie Austin Roden deflects an Arizona State shot at Baxter Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
