Arizona State stormed back from a 2-0 deficit with four goals in a span of 6:03 in the second period to hand UNO a 5-4 loss at Baxter Arena.

It was the Mavs' fifth loss in six games as they fell to 7-8-2.

UNO held a 48-21 shots-on-goal advantage in the game.

There was no score after the first period with UNO holding a 17-7 shots-on-goal advantage and each team going 0 for 1 on the power play.

The Sun Devils had a man-advantage opportunity 22 seconds into the second when Teemu Pulkkinen was sent off for hooking.

The Mavs were able to kill it without allowing a shot and came out of it with a breakaway by Nolan Sullivan, who stripped an ASU defenseman at center ice.

Sullivan was able to beat Sun Devil netminder Evan DeBrouwer for his fourth goal of the season and give the Mavs a 1-0 lead.

Zach Jordan made it 2-0 with his team-leading eighth goal of the year 7:53 into the second on an outnumbered attack three seconds after a slashing penalty on ASU's Austin Lemieux had expired.

Chayse Primeau and Ryan Brushett were credited with the assists.

But Arizona State stormed back with a pair of goals 46 seconds apart by Filips Buncis and Jordan Sandhu to tied the game at 2-2 with 8:22 remaining in the second period.

Then the Sun Devils grabbed a 3-2 lead 48 seconds later on an unassisted goal by Willie Knierem.

Johnny Walker made it 4-2 Arizona State with his team-leading 11th goal of the season with 3:05 left in the second period.

The Sun Devils led 4-2 after the second while getting outshot 9-8 in the period.

The Mavericks got back to within one 4:11 into the third period when Pulkkinen got a shot off in front of DeBrower and then banged in the rebound for his fourth score of the season to make it 4-3.

Taylor Ward tied the game at 4-4 as the extra attacker on a delayed penalty with a goal from the slot on a pass from Tyler Weiss.

But The Sun Devils got the lead right back on the ensuing Maverick power play with a breakaway goal by Brett Gruber to make it 5-4.

The Mavs had a chance to even the game when Jacob Wilson was called for holding with 4:50 remaining.

But they were unable to capitalize.

The teams will face off again at Baxter Arena Sunday at 4.

