After snapping shooting slump, UNO's JT Gibson looks to keep it rolling against Colorado State

JT Gibson made 10 of his 13 field goal attempts and scored a career-high 26 points in the Mavs' win over Bethune-Cookman.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO coach Derrin Hansen said after two games that he wasn’t concerned about his veteran perimeter scorer getting off to a slow start.

Turns out, at least based on one night, Hansen was right not to worry.

Senior JT Gibson made 10 of his 13 field goal attempts and scored a career-high 26 points during the Mavs’ 90-61 win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

The offensive outburst came after Gibson went a combined 8-of-24 from the floor (and 5-of-15 from 3-point range) during UNO’s first two games last week. But Hansen said Thursday that he liked Gibson’s shot selection and trusted his talent.

Gibson was dealing with a wrist injury in the preseason but he’s worked his way back since. Plus, Hansen said there were a couple recent practices where the 6-foot-3 playmaker really caught fire.

That was the case Monday, too. Gibson made his first two shots and never looked back.

He will look to keep it going when the Mavs travel to face Colorado State (2-1) at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Gibson said he and his teammates need to carry their attacking mind-set over from Monday.

“We’re a very confident team,” Gibson said. “So we’re just trying to be confident, and keep that going throughout the whole season.”

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

