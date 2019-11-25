UNO showed no signs of a dropoff Monday in its first game since picking up a milestone win last week.

The Mavs (4-3) cruised to a 78-51 victory over Southern (2-4), which was three days removed from an overtime defeat at Nebraska.

UNO used an 11-0 run midway through the first half to build a double-digit lead against Southern. It didn’t ease up after halftime, either.

The Mavs extended their advantage to 53-33 when Zach Thornhill grabbed an offensive rebound and nailed a short jumper with 12:42 left. The lead got stretched to 30 points soon after that.

UNO was coming off an 85-77 win at Washington State Thursday — its first victory against Pac-12 team in program history.

And the Mavs carried the momentum into Baxter Arena Monday. They held Southern to 31.7% shooting. They forced 18 turnovers. The stops on the defensive end led to several high-percentage looks on offense — eight of the 11 points during that decisive first-half surge came in transition.

Junior Matt Pile led UNO with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Ayo Akinwole finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Freshman Darrius Hughes scored a career-best 15 points.

The Mavs will be back in action Tuesday when they host Loyola-Maryland at 7 p.m.

