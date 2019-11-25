...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES.
WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, WASHINGTON AND SAUNDERS COUNTIES. IN
IOWA, HARRISON COUNTY.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN AND A MIXTURE OF SNOW AND SLEET IS
FORECAST TO TURN OVER TO ALL SNOW ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING. THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED AFTER 6 PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
BASKETBALL
After milestone win, UNO basketball shows no signs of dropoff in win over Southern
UNO showed no signs of a dropoff Monday in its first game since picking up a milestone win last week.
The Mavs (4-3) cruised to a 78-51 victory over Southern (2-4), which was three days removed from an overtime defeat at Nebraska.
UNO used an 11-0 run midway through the first half to build a double-digit lead against Southern. It didn’t ease up after halftime, either.
The Mavs extended their advantage to 53-33 when Zach Thornhill grabbed an offensive rebound and nailed a short jumper with 12:42 left. The lead got stretched to 30 points soon after that.
UNO was coming off an 85-77 win at Washington State Thursday — its first victory against Pac-12 team in program history.
And the Mavs carried the momentum into Baxter Arena Monday. They held Southern to 31.7% shooting. They forced 18 turnovers. The stops on the defensive end led to several high-percentage looks on offense — eight of the 11 points during that decisive first-half surge came in transition.
Junior Matt Pile led UNO with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Ayo Akinwole finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Freshman Darrius Hughes scored a career-best 15 points.
The Mavs will be back in action Tuesday when they host Loyola-Maryland at 7 p.m.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's print editions.
