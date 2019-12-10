Rick Squiers, winner of nearly 1,000 matches during his three decades as a coach, has seen most everything on a volleyball court.

Then Saturday night happened.

“It was unlike any match I’ve coached or seen,” the UNK coach said. “I’ve never been a part of a match that you were certain was going to end one way and then go the other way.”

Playing in the Central Regional final, UNK was on the brink of elimination against Concordia-St. Paul, which had won nine of the previous 12 NCAA Division II national titles. But the Lopers rallied to erase deficits of 20-11 in the fourth set and 9-4 in the fifth for an improbable 19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13 win, advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005.

So where does that win ranks among his many career victories?

“I think that’s at the top of the list,” said Squiers, who guided to the Lopers to a runner-up finish in 2005.

Squiers’ teams have always relied on stingy defense — four Lopers had at least 19 digs in Saturday’s match, when they finished with 112 as a team — but what has helped elevate this year’s team is a deep roster of hitters. And in crunch time Saturday, the Lopers turned to this season’s most reliable attacker.

Senior Julianne Jackson had four kills on UNK’s last six points in the fourth set. Then with UNK trailing 13-11 in the fifth, Jackson had two kills to tie it and finished the match with a solo block.

“I think everyone on our team knew she was going to get that last block,” said Squiers of Jackson, who finished with a career-high 22 kills, 19 digs and four solo blocks.

Jackson was the co-player of the year in the MIAA. She has a team-best 382 kills this season, while MK Wolfe, Anna Squiers and Michaela Bartels all have more than 200.

“I don’t have enough accolades for Julianne Jackson,” coach Squiers said. “She was very solid last year, but not dominant. She has gone to another stratosphere this year.”

After winning an emotional Central Regional, which featured seven of the top nine teams in the national rankings, the Lopers turn their focus to the Elite Eight, which begins Thursday in Denver. UNK plays 30-6 Gannon (Pa.) at 3:30 p.m.

“One thing (former UNK football coach) Darrell Morris said when he was around here that stuck with me is that you have to get over losses quick and you have to get over wins,” Squiers said.

UNK (36-0) is the second seed in the Elite Eight behind fellow unbeaten Cal State San Bernardino.

Also in the Elite Eight are 32-7 Rockhurst and 28-4 Regis. Rockhurst’s roster includes four Omaha-area players — Alyssa Woodman and Jessica Schlatman from Skutt, Papio’s Dani Prusha and Gretna’s Jadyn Makovicka. Woodman, who was named an honorable mention All-American on Tuesday, is second on her team in kills with 427. One of Regis’ leaders in kills is Kelsey Green from Elkhorn.

UNK had three players earn All-America honors Tuesday. Setter Madison Squiers was named to the second team, while Jackson and Anna Squiers were honorable mention. Wayne State’s Tarrin Beller was a third-team selection.

In other Midland notes:

» Setter Olivia Galas became the first Bellevue player to be named an NAIA first-team All-American on Tuesday. The Omaha Gross graduate had 19 double-doubles this season. Teammate Sierra Athen was a second-team selection, while Andrea Carson was honorable mention. Concordia’s Emmie Noyd was selected to the third team, while teammate Tara Callahan was honorable mention. Doane’s Allison Kuenle also was honorable mention.

» John McMenamin was introduced as Wayne State’s new football coach on Tuesday. McMenamin was hired after Dan McLaughlin retired following 15 years as WSC’s coach. The Wildcats were 4-7 this fall. McMenamin, who begin his collegiate coaching career as a UNO assistant from 2006-08, was at Wayne State from 2011-14 as offensive coordinator. The past five seasons, he’s been offensive coordinator at Central Missouri, which this season led NCAA Division II in total yards, averaging 547.5 per game. Central Missouri won a school-record 11 games this season.

» Northwest Missouri’s men’s basketball team had its 46-game winning streak snapped Saturday with a 72-60 loss at Central Missouri.

» McCook Community College has hired Kevin Kaalberg as its softball coach.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038,

twitter.com/GeneOWH