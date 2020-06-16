The UNK football team will play five home games and five away games in an adjusted 2020 schedule.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, and to help alleviate costs, all NCAA Division II football programs will play a maximum of 10 games this fall.
Teams in the MIAA will play five games at home and five on the road; the previously released 11-game schedules had some schools playing six home games.
The revised schedule is below. Home game kickoff times will be announced later.
September: 12, Northwest Missouri State; 19, at Lincoln; 26, at Central Missouri.
October: 3, Missouri Western State; 10, Pittsburg State; 17, at Washburn; 24, Central Oklahoma; 31, at Northeastern State.
November: 7, at Missouri Southern State; 14, Fort Hays State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.