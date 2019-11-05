Heading into a season where the Creighton Bluejays have a lot of questions, junior Temi Carda was intent on providing some answers in the season opener at UNO.
Carda poured in a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the first quarter, and Jaylyn Agnew added 14 as the Jays posted a 67-54 win in front of a Baxter Arena crowd of 768.
Freshman Ella Ogier led the Mavericks with 12 points while Elena Pilakoula and Kia Wilson each scored 11.
Carda, who averaged 10.1 points per game last season, got the Bluejays off to a hot start, scoring the first six points of the game to put CU up 6-0.
She said setting the tone early was key, but it didn't all happen on offense.
“We try to make big plays on defense, too. Obviously, I shot the ball well. But that's my teammates making extra passes, making the right reads, getting me the ball and what not.
“But I would just say it's us coming together as a team, making those big plays on defense so we would have the momentum going on offense,” Carda said.
Creighton coach Jim Flanery credited Carda's experience for getting out of the gate quickly.
“I thought she did a good job of recognizing our other kids were a little tight and weren't making shots and weren't maybe quite as aggressive as they needed to be. I think that's what you do as a junior,” he said.
The Mavs outshot the Jays in the game, shooting 39.6 percent (21 of 53) while CU made 23 of 61 attempts (37.7 percent).
Following the 6-0 Bluejay start, the Mavs answered with a 7-2 run to pull to within 8-7.
The Jays (1-0) scored the next eight as their lead swelled to 16-7 with 3:24 remaining in the first quarter and led 23-13 headed to the second.
The Bluejays led 40-25 at halftime while shooting 46.9 percent (15 of 32) while the Mavericks made 10 of 28 (35.7 percent) attempts.
UNO (0-1) outscored CU 29-27 in the second half.
Mav coach Brittany Lange said she took away her team's second-half effort as a positive.
“I think you saw a lot of young game jitters getting out of the way. We had some nerves. I think we were a little sped up,” Lange said.
“And then you saw a different team, and I think a team you're going to see a lot this year coming out of halftime. We outscored them by two. I thought we did a great job getting consecutive stops over and over again in that third quarter,” she added.
The Bluejays missed eight of their first nine shots in the third to allow the Mavs to cut the lead to single digits at 43-35 with 3:32 left in the period.
But a pair of 3-pointers by Agnew and Chloe Dworak had the CU lead back in double-digits at 49-37.
UNO travels to Kansas State Friday and returns home to face Peru State Monday while the Bluejays take on South Dakota State in their home opener Tuesday.
Creighton (1-0) 23 17 11 16—67
At UNO (0-1) 13 12 16 13—54
CU: Jaylyn Agnew 5-16 2-2 14, Gracey Griglione 0-3 0-0 0, Tatum Rembao 2-7 0-0 4, Temi Carda 7-12 7-7 25, Olivia Elger 1-7 0-0 3, Chloe Dworak 1-1 3-3 6, Payton Brotzki 3-8 0-0 7, Mykel Parham 3-5 0-0 6, Carly Bachelor 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 23-61 (37.7 percent) 12-12 (100.0) 67.
UNO: Elena Pilakoula 5-10 1-1 11, Mariah Murdie 2-3 0-0 4, Ella Ogier 4-12 3-3 12, Claire Killian 2-5 1-2 6, Mikaela Ekdahl 0-1 1-4 1, Abby Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Kia Wilson 4-7 3-4 11, Sophie Johnston 0-2 0-0 0, Rayanna Carter 3-7 0-0 6, Akili Felici 0-3 0-0 0.Totals: 21-53 (39.6 percent) 9-14 (64.3) 57.
3-point goals: CU 9-30 (Agnew 2-9, Griglione 0-1, Rembao 0-1, Carda 4-5, Elger 1-7, Dworak 1-1, Brotzki 1-5, Bachelor 0-1). UNO 3-11 (Ogier 1-3, Killian 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Carter 0-1, Felici 0-2).
Fouled out: None. Technical Fouls: None. Rebounds: CU 33 (Agnew, Carda 6), UNO 37 (Murdie, Killian 7). Assists: CU 10 (Carda, Brotzki 3), UNO 12 (Carter 4). Total fouls: CU 17, UNO 14. Turnovers: CU 8, UNO 16.
A: 768
