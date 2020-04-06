We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Football, football, football. What would we do without our football this fall?

Wait a minute. Aren’t we forgetting something?

What would we do without volleyball?

Nebraska coach John Cook returns one of his best teams, a veteran club, capable of bringing the coach his fifth NCAA title.

Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth also returns a terrific squad, which will be a serious contender to make a Final Four run.

And that 2020 NCAA volleyball Final Four is supposed to take place Dec. 17-19 in Omaha.

It's still the first week of April. But that doesn’t make it easier for Cook and Booth, who are working from home, communicating with their players via Zoom and keeping tabs on the changing world outside.

“Us and football are pretty much on a parallel path,” Cook said. “If we have football we’re going to have volleyball. We better figure this out and do what we need to do.

“It concerns me. I’ve got Plan A, which is be here in the summer as normal and play in the fall. Plan B is everyone arrives Aug. 1 and we have a shortened season.

“Plan C is we arrive in September and maybe have a modified season in October, which is the same for football. And Plan D is, we’re playing in the spring.

“My wish might come true.”

Cook, who always pushed for volleyball to become a spring sport, had to chuckle at that one.

The season schedules aren’t out yet. That’s a good thing. Another positive: If the season needs to get pushed back into early winter, both NU and CU have their own practice facilities, apart from women’s basketball. But volleyball and basketball matches at Creighton would have to be juggled.

“What if we start the season in November?” Booth asked. “What if we start the season and it goes berserk again in October? Some are predicting we have to shut down again.

“Mentally I’m preparing for all those scenarios. One of the things I want to display to our players is being flexible and being able to roll with punches. These are big ones right now.

“Whatever is presented to us, we’ll handle it with grace and seize any opportunities we can get.”

Next season could be a rare opportunity around here. Nebraskans love their volleyball. It’s a special sport. The addition of Creighton as a national contender could make the 2020 Final Four one of the state’s anticipated events.

“It’s actually harder knowing (the Final Four) is in Omaha this year,” Booth said.

Cook said, “I’ve been reading a lot, watching a lot. Japan is trying to start their leagues up but some people are saying no way.

“What I tell my team is, try to win today, just like we do. Try to win one point at a time, one day at a time.”

Both coaches have regular meetings with their players on Zoom to discuss academics and strength and conditioning plans. And, for sanity’s sake, Booth has her players assigned to reach out to one teammate each week.

“My job is to keep them engaged and connected,” Booth said. “With this generation, anxiety and depression is so prevalent, we have to be aware of them as human beings.”

All of Creighton’s players are home with their families. Same for the Huskers, though Cook said, “a couple off them are in Lincoln, in the dorms or off campus in apartments. They want to be here because they have access to tutors and food.”

Cook says Dave Ellis, NU’s director of performance nutrition, has come up with a “covert plan” to have food orders dropped off at each athlete’s door.

Either that, or they could contact their coach.

“I’ve been doing a lot of cooking, baking, cleaning, walking,” Cook said. “I’m working on the bike and watching Netflix shows. If it’s an hour show, it’s an hour ride.”

For volleyball, as well as football, it’s going to be a long ride until the fall.

» Cook said there was a meeting for NU head coaches last week and Athletic Director Bill Moos gave them a warning, “If we don’t have football, there could be cuts. Be thinking how you want to manage things. Find some areas in your budget.”

“It would impact everybody,” Cook said of no college football season. “I feel good that we are a revenue producing sport but what does that really mean if there’s no football? Who knows what the economy is going to be? It’s hard to even go there.”

» Rick Hummel, the hall of fame baseball writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, interviewed Bob Gibson recently about his cancer treatments and got a classic Gibson line.

“The reaper came the other day,” Gibson said, “And I wouldn’t answer the door.”

Gibson told Hummel that his chemotherapy sessions have been cut back to every three weeks. He’s teaching himself to play the electric piano. And he’s looking forward to going to his son Chris’ wedding in Omaha in September.

As for the coronavirus, Gibson said:

“They tell me don’t get on airplanes, for sure. They want me to stay in the house. ... But staying in the house is nothing unusual for me anyway because that’s what I had been doing — watching TV.”

» West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a suggestion to make up revenue next fall, especially if there is no football or a limited season.

Start college basketball with the NCAA tournament. Yes, with the bracket from what would have been last month’s NCAA tourney.

It would mean the NCAA tourney would come through Omaha next fall. And this: the NCAA Basketball Committee would have to go back and select the teams, without the benefit of conference tourney results. Oh, well.

The teams wouldn’t be the same. Or would they? Huggins says let the seniors come back and play if they want. That is, those who aren’t already in the NBA or signed with agents.

I may be crazy from this past month, but I like this idea. We’re going to have to think outside the box going forward. This is way outside the box. But let’s be honest: It would be fun and a heck of a way to come back.

» One more and I’m outta here: OK, here’s a question from my Sunday night Twitter chat.

You can change the outcome of one Husker game in history. Which one and why?

I’m going to assume this is for football. Because Nebraska-Xavier in the 1991 NCAA basketball tourney would be a good place to start. NU was a No. 3 seed that could have done damage with a win under its belt.

OK, football. There are several candidates. For starters, the 1978 Missouri game is an obvious one. The 1984 Orange Bowl. The 1984 Oklahoma game. That NU team could have won the national title instead of BYU. The 2009 Big 12 title game vs. Texas is another.

I’m going to go with not a game, but a result: the final BCS rankings in 2001. Go back and put Oregon or Colorado in the Rose Bowl. Put NU in the Sugar against Illinois. Frank Solich wins that game.

The 2001 season looks different. Yes, 2002 still might be a struggle. But the context of the 2001 loss to CU is a lot different. Solich might get to keep his job and the rest of the decade is stable and NU does not take a dive.

Another way to do this: Go back and not hire Steve Pederson as athletic director.