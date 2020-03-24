Creighton keeps going.

The Jays beat Duke in our simulation and qualified for our mythical Elite Eight. Their opponent? Kansas.

The Midwest is the only region where the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds survived.

In the East, Dayton became our first No. 1 seed to fall, losing to Louisville. Our experts were on this, as they favored Louisville even though almost 80% of readers picked Dayton. No. 3 Michigan State knocked off No. 2 Villanova.

The West produced the biggest surprise of the day, as Maryland took down San Diego State even though the Aztecs were almost a 70% favorite. The No. 3 Terps will take on top seed Gonzaga, which ended the run of Dana Altman and Oregon.

Both games in the South region were almost 50-50 matchups according to our voters. In those coin-flip games, No. 1 Baylor topped No. 4 Kentucky, and No. 3 Seton Hall beat Florida State.

Voting starts now at twitter.com/owhsports to determine the Final Four. Can Creighton beat the tournament’s overall top seed to make the mythical trip to Atlanta?

Here are the four matches:

» Louisville-Michigan State

» Gonzaga-Maryland

» Kansas-Creighton

» Baylor-Seton Hall

The rules

Sweet 16 voting concluded Sunday, and the results were run through a number generator.

The numbers plugged into the generator were based on 50% fan vote/50% expert vote. Nos. 1 to 100 were put into the generator. If a team was picked by 100% of experts and 90% of readers, it would get 95 out of 100 numbers. The generator then picked one number, and whichever team was assigned that number was the winner.

