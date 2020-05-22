The SEC has set the bar for the rest of the Power Five conferences as it relates to the earliest date teams can resume organized workouts.
The league on Friday announced it will allow organized team activities to begin June 8. The NCAA on Wednesday said it would allow such activities for football and basketball to begin June 1.
Some schools appear to be trending toward that early date. The SEC, generally considered to be among the most aggressive leagues in returning to activities, went with one week later.
"June 8 will begin a transition period that will allow student-athletes to gradually adapt to full training and sports activity after this recent period of inactivity," the SEC announced in a press release. "Under plans developed by each university and consistent with state and local health directives, certain activities will be permitted based on the ability to participate in controlled and safe environments, while also maintaining recommended social distancing measures."
The Big Ten, Big East and Summit League conferences — which oversee Nebraska, Creighton and UNOn respectively — have yet to formally vote on their earliest state dates, although Ohio State had already targeted June 8 as its first transition day.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said schools can have their own small tweaks to protocol, but the league wanted a "collaborative approach" to health and safety standards surrounding the pandemic.
“While each institution will make its own decisions in creating defined plans to safely return student-athletes to activity, it is essential to employ a collaborative approach that involves input from public health officials, coaches, sports medicine staff, sports performance personnel and student-athletes,” Sankey said.
The NCAA had previously installed a moratorium on such workouts through May 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.