Patrons who ordered tickets from an official NCAA vendor will be contacted by email.

Refunds will be delivered — except applicable fees — to the same credit card used for purchase. The refund process should take 30 days.

Email questions to tickets@NCAA.org. Responses may take five business days.

Photos: History of Creighton men's basketball in the NCAA tournament

Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 21 times in program history. Here are some of the best photos taken in that time.

