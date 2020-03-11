Patrons who ordered tickets from an official NCAA vendor will be contacted by email.
Refunds will be delivered — except applicable fees — to the same credit card used for purchase. The refund process should take 30 days.
Email questions to tickets@NCAA.org. Responses may take five business days.
