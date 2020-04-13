Casey Creehan got the chance to be with his new football team — once.
“I was able to have a team meeting just prior to spring break,” said Creehan, who was hired as Peru State’s coach in late February. “Our kids went on spring break and never came back.”
Creehan, who had been the coach at NAIA’s Lyon College in Arkansas the past two seasons, began his duties at Peru on March 2.
So how does a new coach stay on the same page with a team that isn’t on campus because of coronavirus?
“The short answer is you don’t. There’s no way for student-athletes to train right now; most of them don’t have access to a facility to train in,” said Creehan, who took over after Steve Schneider announced his retirement in December. “At this point, the student-athletes don’t know me and I don’t know them, other than what I’ve seen on film.”
Creehan spent about four weeks in Nebraska but has been back in Arkansas with his family the past week. Because of the pandemic, he hasn’t been able to sell their house or find a new one around Peru.
“Up until about a week ago, we were in the office every day,” he said. “But now we’re working a little more remotely to decrease everyone’s risk. We have meetings over Zoom and do all our things with recruiting remotely at this time.
“I think everyone at this point is worried about their families and their safety, and that’s what people should be worried about.”
If the football season does take place as scheduled, Creehan can lean on his more than 20 years of coaching at the college and professional level.
Before Lyon, Creehan had spent 13 of the previous 14 years as a defensive coach in the CFL. He coached with six CFL franchises and in two Grey Cups.
His father, Dennis, also was a longtime college and pro coach — he was head coach at South Dakota in the 1990s. Father and son coached together for four years at Calgary in the CFL.
“Obviously, a large part of the reason I’m even in this business is because of him and the impact he’s made on me,” Creehan said. “It’s been great to have the chance to work together.”
Lyon was Creehan’s first head coaching job. Lyon, which plays in the Sooner Athletic Conference, went 7-3 last fall. That was its first winning season since reviving its football program in 2015.
Creehan looks forward to turning around the fortunes of the Bobcats, too, who have won a total of five games the past two seasons. But in the meantime, he knows there’s more pressing issues.
“Once people decide we can get back to normal, then we’ll get back to normal,” he said. “Until then, we’re just worried about our student-athletes’ well-being and academic careers.”
In other Midlands notes:
» There was a local flavor when the NCAA Division II all-decade team was announced last week by D2Football.com. The first team included Matt Longacre — a Millard West graduate and All-America defensive lineman for Northwest Missouri State who played four NFL seasons with the Rams — and kicker Greg Zuerlein — who started his college career at UNO before finishing at Missouri Western. The Lincoln Pius X grad was an all-pro for the Rams and recently signed with the Cowboys. The all-decade second team included Randy Weich, a punter from Wayne State.
» McCook Community College women’s basketball coach Kyle Drennan resigned after one season to become director of basketball operations at Illinois-Chicago. McCook went 15-16 last year.
We strive to bring you the news you want to read and the stories you need to hear about. At this time, we are watching the spread of COVID-19 …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.