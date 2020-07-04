The stage was set for one more showdown between the GPAC's best women's basketball teams.

Concordia (32-2) and Hastings (30-3) combined to go 62-5 this season, splitting regular-season meetings before the Bulldogs edged the Broncos in the GPAC tournament final. They were the first and fourth overall seeds at the NAIA Division II tournament and would have met in the semifinals.

They never got that chance. Midway through the opening round in Sioux City, the NAIA canceled the tournament because of COVID-19.

That not only ended a championship dream for two of the tournament favorites, but ended the exceptional careers of Concordia center Philly Lammers and Hastings point guard Shandra Farmer.

"Being a senior, you could see the end coming. Throughout the whole season, you're kind of preparing yourself mentally that you're going to have to move on. But I don't think anyone was prepared for the way it ended this year," Lammers said. "I'm grateful for the time I had. I try to focus on that and not the negative."

Farmer looks at the season's end the same way.

"Our whole team talked about not letting the end take away from the successful year we had," Farmer said. "Our team had a lot of success compared to the past. It was a leap year for us."

Lammers and Farmer were driving forces as each were named first-team All-Americans. Farmer was named the GPAC player of the year, Lammers was the GPAC defensive player of the year.

For their impact on squads that had their seasons cut short, Lammers and Farmer have been named co-recipients of The World-Herald's Midlands female athlete of the year.

"She's obviously a really good basketball player and really athletic and pretty dynamic on the court, but I think the biggest thing was she was one of the best leaders that I've ever been around," said Hastings coach Jina Douglas, who was a guard at Nebraska in the 2000s. "Very humble, but demanded a high level of intensity from herself and her teammates. People just followed her."

Farmer was the team's leading scorer each of the past three seasons and finished sixth in school history in scoring (1,622) and fourth in assists.

Farmer, who was a standout at Hastings St. Cecilia before college, said her confidence grew during her time with the Broncos. As a senior, she averaged 13.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals a game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 87.8% from the free-throw line.





"For being 5-3, she completed dominated the game in a lot of areas," Douglas said of Farmer, who is going to be a graduate assistant with Hastings' strength and conditioning program the next two years. "She pretty much controlled the game when the ball was in her hands."

Like Farmer, Lammers made an immediate impact on her team as soon as she stepped on campus.

The Millard West graduate started 143 games the past four years — Concordia compiled a 137-10 record in that span, winning the GPAC regular-season and tournament titles every year. In this year's GPAC tourney final, the 5-11 Lammers controlled play in the paint, going 9 of 11 from the field and scoring 21 points. She surpassed 2,000 career points that night, too.

"She's one of the best players of all time," Concordia coach Drew Olson said after the win. "To have 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds is incredible. When she is focused, when she is confident, nobody's better."



 

She also was incredibly consistent. All four seasons she averaged more than 13 points and six rebounds and shot better than 51 percent from the field.

On Concordia's all-time rankings, Lammers is second in points (2,033), second in blocked shots (181), third in rebounds (1,026) and fourth in steals (357). If the NAIA tournament would have been played, Lammers likely would have become the all-time leading scorer (Bailey Morris, the 2015 athlete of the year, is first with 2,054).

And if the tournament took place, Concordia would have had the chance to repeat as national champions - Lammers was a first-team All-American and The World-Herald's athlete of the year as a junior.

"That's something we all were looking forward to this year. It was a driving factor for me and I think a lot of the other girls," Lammers said of repeating as champs. "But we had a great season outside of that."

Lammers, who is completing an engineering internship this summer after graduating in May, said she grew as a person away from the basketball court during her days at Concordia. And she said it will be different without basketball next season.

"There's not a part of it that I'm going to miss. Even just running lines and conditioning, the camaraderie when you're around people working toward a common goal is something I always appreciated with being on a basketball team," Lammers said.

Other finalists

Olivia Galas, Bellevue volleyball: The setter was a first-team All-American as she was second in the NAIA in assists with 1,519, averaging 10.77 per set in her sophomore year. The Omaha Gross graduate also was second on the team in aces (36) and double-doubles (19) and third in blocks (58). Bellevue finished the season 28-10 and ranked 19th nationally.

Julianne Jackson, UNK volleyball: The senior led the Lopers to the NCAA Division II title match as they went 38-1. She had a career-high 22 kills in the regional final and finished the season with 20 double-doubles. After leading the team in kills as a senior, she finished her career with more than 1,000 kills and digs.

Rachel Thigpen, Midland soccer: The junior goalkeeper was an NAIA second-team All-American as she registered 15 shutouts and led the NAIA in goals against average (0.29). She anchored a defense that helped the Warriors go 17-2-2 and win the GPAC regular-season and tournament titles. Thigpen also was the GPAC defensive player of the year.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

