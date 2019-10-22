Dale Wellman doesn’t expect Nebraska Wesleyan’s men’s basketball schedule will look like this every year.
But with seven seniors on the roster and six of its top eight scorers back from a team that was top-ranked in NCAA Division III much of last season, the Wesleyan coach thinks this group can handle it.
The difficult schedule begins next Tuesday when the Prairie Wolves play an exhibition game at College of Charleston.
“The biggest thing they’re looking forward to is the challenge,” Wellman said of his team. “College of Charleston is no joke. They’re not a Power Five (conference team), but they’re a really good program with a really good tradition.”
Charleston won 24 games last season and returns guard Grant Riller, who averaged 21.9 points a game last year and is the Colonial Athletic Association preseason player of the year.
“It will tell us where we’re at,” Wellman said. “They like the challenge, no matter the name on the uniform.”
The challenges will continue in what Wellman said is “a brutal nonconference schedule.”
Wesleyan opens its regular season on Nov. 8 against Saint John’s (Minn.), which is ranked No. 3 in Street & Smith’s D-III preseason poll. Wesleyan is No. 2 in that poll. Wesleyan later faces No. 8 St. Thomas on Nov. 23 and then plays at Wyoming on Dec. 28.
Before this season, Wesleyan hadn’t faced a Division I opponent since 2007.
Wesleyan did graduate a pair of standouts in Ryan Garver, who is Wesleyan’s career steals leader, and Cooper Cook, the career blocked shots leader. Both averaged 15 points a game as seniors.
But Wesleyan returns four others who averaged double figures, led by Nate Schimonitz. The Omaha Creighton Prep graduate averaged a team-best 16.5 points last season, despite being hampered by a hamstring injury in the second half of the season.
Wellman has seen Schimonitz assume more of a leadership role this season.
“I didn’t tell him to be a leader; it happened organically,” Wellman said. “We’re going to need people to step up and be leaders.”
Other double-figure scorers back for Wesleyan are Jack Hiller (12.0), Clay Reimers (10.9) and Nate Bahe (10.4). Wesleyan averaged 90.2 points and hit 11.1 3-pointers a game last season while shooting 40.6% from behind the arc.
In other Midlands notes:
- As basketball’s regular season has begun for NAIA teams, the GPAC announced its preseason coaches polls on Friday. Morningside is picked to win on the men’s side, followed by Dakota Wesleyan, while defending national champion Concordia is the favorite in the women’s poll, followed by Dordt.
- UNK moved up one spot to No. 2 and Wayne State climbed three spots to No. 8 in this week’s NCAA Division II volleyball poll. UNK (20-0) has handed No. 3 Washburn its only two losses this season, while Wayne is 4-1 in its past five matches, all against top-20 opponents.
- College of St. Mary won two five-set matches last week as it improved to 8-0 in five-setters this season. The Flames (20-9) will face nationally ranked opponents in their next three matches, beginning Wednesday at unbeaten and No. 2 Northwestern.
- The GPAC women’s soccer leaders meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Fremont as No. 12 Hastings, winner of six straight, faces No. 20 Midland, winner of seven in a row. Both are 7-1 in league play and are tied for first. The past three meetings between the teams have ended in ties.
- Hastings is adding men’s volleyball and women’s wrestling as varsity sports beginning in the 2020-21 academic year. Those additions give Hastings 26 athletic programs.
