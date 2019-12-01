Creighton and Nebraska volleyball will be making return trips to the NCAA tournament in 2019.
The Huskers received the No. 5 overall seed and will host Ball State for the first round. The Jays will play Iowa State inthe first round in the Minnesota region.
Nebraska (25-4, 17-3) finished second in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin. The Huskers closed out the regular season with a sweep of Ohio State.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun spikes the ball against Creighton's Megan Ballenger and Madelyn Cole.
Creighton's Madelyn Cole hits the ball.
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman hits the ball as Nebraska's Lauren Stivirns and Nicklin Hames wait for it to come over the net.
Nebraska Alum Greichaly Cepero received hall of fame honors after Game 2.
Creighton's Grace Nelson reacts after a bad pass as Emily Bressman helps save the ball.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins spikes the ball against Creighton's Keeley Davis and Megan Ballenger.
Nebraska fan Arianna Green watches from the walkway before the beginning of the first match at the Devaney Center.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles dives for a ball.
Creighton's Erica Kostela leaps towards to bench for a loose ball as Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth gets out of the way.
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet and Callie Schwarzenbach block Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman.
Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with Nebraska coach John Cook before the game.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins celebrates a point by a teammate.
Creighton's Keeley Davis celebrates with her teammates after scoring a kill.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun spikes the ball against Creighton's Megan Ballenger and Madelyn Cole.
Creighton's Madelyn Cole hits the ball.
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman hits the ball as Nebraska's Lauren Stivirns and Nicklin Hames wait for it to come over the net.
Nebraska Alum Greichaly Cepero received hall of fame honors after Game 2.
Creighton's Grace Nelson reacts after a bad pass as Emily Bressman helps save the ball.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins spikes the ball against Creighton's Keeley Davis and Megan Ballenger.
Nebraska fan Arianna Green watches from the walkway before the beginning of the first match at the Devaney Center.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles dives for a ball.
Creighton's Erica Kostela leaps towards to bench for a loose ball as Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth gets out of the way.
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet and Callie Schwarzenbach block Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman.
Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with Nebraska coach John Cook before the game.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins celebrates a point by a teammate.
Creighton's Keeley Davis celebrates with her teammates after scoring a kill.
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.