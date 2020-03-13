NCAA

The NCAA is dealing with a myriad of issues with college sports canceled for the rest of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NCAA announced plans on Friday to provide student-athletes competing in spring sports with eligibility relief.

This comes a day after the NCAA announced it was canceling all remaining spring championships, and conferences followed suit in canceling all competition for the rest of the season. The NCAA's announcement did not address winter sports, which also had championships canceled.

The NCAA said in the "coming days and weeks" it would work through details of the eligibility relief and additional NCAA rules that must be addressed.

"Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports," the NCAA said in a press release. 

Nebraska's three Division I colleges compete in all or some of these spring sports: Baseball, softball, beach volleyball, golf, tennis and outdoor track and field.

NCAA Division III also announced an additional season of eligibility for spring sports. Nebraska Wesleyan is the state's only Division III school.

Division II — home to Chadron State, UNK and Wayne State — has not yet made any announcements regarding extra eligibility.

Also on Friday, the NCAA placed an immediate ban on in-person recruiting for Division I coaches until at least April 15, at which time it will reevaluate. The NCAA also advised that schools suspend any official and unofficial visits by recruits, which many schools have done.

