The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday voted to allow college football, men's basketball and women's basketball players to return to their campuses and start organized team workouts on June 1, according to multiple reports.
The NCAA had installed a moratorium on such workouts through May 31.
Now, programs can begin to lay the groundwork for getting athletes into offseason training programs that prepare them for seasons in the fall and winter. The allowance goes through June 30 and would presumably be extended unless there was a significant breakout of the coronavirus.
The question now is whether conferences like the Big Ten or Big East will decide to bring back athletes on that same timeframe.
The SEC is set to vote Friday with reports suggesting the conference will allow workouts to resume either on June 1 or June 15. Other conferences could choose to follow or chart their own course.
Within the leagues, schools can make their own decisions once conferences decide their start date. At Nebraska, basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has said he wants to bring his players in by June 6.
There's "a lot more riding on this than just wanting to play football," Frost said last week.
