As university presidents and conference commissioners debate when to reopen schools and sports facilities, the NCAA’s COVID-19 Advisory Panel announced nine “core principles” to follow to safely transition to athletic competition.
The principles were compiled by NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline, who urged people to remember there will not be a “single day of re-emergence into society.”
“We will re-emerge in a manner that recognizes COVID-19 will be around until there is an effective vaccine, treatment or both,” Hainline said in a release. “That is why resocialization should be rolled out in a phased way that helps assure sustained low infection spread, as well as aids in the ability to quickly diagnose and isolate new cases.”
Talk about when college football will return has been ripe this week.
University of Iowa President Bruce Herreld told the Board of Regents on Thursday that the Hawkeyes were planning to begin football practices June 1. He later walked the back, saying that was only a goal.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said on the radio this week that he thought each conference would have to make its own decisions on if and when football would be played, and that not every conference would need to say yes to playing for other conferences to green-light practices and games.
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said on April 15 that while “a lot needs to happen” between now and the start of football season, he expected pro sports and NCAA sports to return, in some form.
The guidelines put forth by the NCAA to restart athletics hinges on the development of a vaccine and two 14-day dips in cases of COVID-19. Hainline recommends a three-phase process.
Phase one includes the current state of affairs, with social distancing and gatherings of 10 or more avoided. Phase two would begin after a minimum of 14 days shows no “rebound” of the virus. In that phase, gatherings of 50 or more would be avoided, with gyms and practice facilities still closed. After 14 more days of no rebound, phase three would kick in. That would entail student-athletes, coaches and personnel resuming in-person interaction.
Phase three should only happen, though, if the nine principles are followed, which include access immunity to COVID-19 at a regional and local level, access to rapid, reliable diagnostic testing and local surveillance systems to identify new cases to isolate those suspected of contracting the virus.
“The transition from the above core principles to a relaxation of these principles can occur when COVID-19 can be managed in a manner like less virulent influenza strains,” the report says. “COVID-19 has essentially shut down society because it is highly contagious and has an unacceptably high death rate. More common strains of influenza do not close society because society has learned to adapt to and develop acceptable management strategies for influenza.
"For COVID-19, future phases are dependent on the successful development of widely available treatment, including prophylactic immunotherapy, coupled with widespread, effective vaccination."
