In response to the impact COVID-19 has had on high school students, the NCAA announced Friday it's loosening academic standards for athletes to join college rosters next season.

To help navigate what the NCAA called an "unprecedented situation," students who graduate in the spring or summer of 2020 will not be required to have an ACT or SAT score. To qualify for Division I, they need to have a 2.3 grade-point average (2.2 for Division II) in 10 NCAA-approved core courses — with a combined seven in English, math and science — completed prior the student's senior year.

These updated requirements will not apply to students graduating after summer 2020.

Additionally, students can complete up to six core courses after the start of their seventh semester of high school and before enrolling in college, and use those courses to count toward their eligibility. 

This could be particularly good news for the Husker men's basketball team, which has one spot on the roster to fill for next season. The main target for that spot is Adama Sanogo, a four-star center from the New York City area who has planned to reclassify from the 2021 class to the 2020 class. The issue Sanogo faced, though, was that he hadn't taken the ACT, and testing opportunities this spring had been canceled.

Now, after the NCAA's adjustment to qualification standards, Sanogo could be eligible as long as he has a 2.3 GPA and has fulfilled core-course requirements. Sanogo has not yet announced where he plans to attend college, though Nebraska is one of his top options.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email