In response to the impact COVID-19 has had on high school students, the NCAA announced Friday it's loosening academic standards for athletes to join college rosters next season.
To help navigate what the NCAA called an "unprecedented situation," students who graduate in the spring or summer of 2020 will not be required to have an ACT or SAT score. To qualify for Division I, they need to have a 2.3 grade-point average (2.2 for Division II) in 10 NCAA-approved core courses — with a combined seven in English, math and science — completed prior the student's senior year.
These updated requirements will not apply to students graduating after summer 2020.
Additionally, students can complete up to six core courses after the start of their seventh semester of high school and before enrolling in college, and use those courses to count toward their eligibility.
This could be particularly good news for the Husker men's basketball team, which has one spot on the roster to fill for next season. The main target for that spot is Adama Sanogo, a four-star center from the New York City area who has planned to reclassify from the 2021 class to the 2020 class. The issue Sanogo faced, though, was that he hadn't taken the ACT, and testing opportunities this spring had been canceled.
Now, after the NCAA's adjustment to qualification standards, Sanogo could be eligible as long as he has a 2.3 GPA and has fulfilled core-course requirements. Sanogo has not yet announced where he plans to attend college, though Nebraska is one of his top options.
Nebraska announced five signees to the 2020 class on Wednesday, but one scholarship remains open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.