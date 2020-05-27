The NCAA extended its in-person recruiting dead period on Wednesday through July 31, effectively wiping out all recruiting events this summer due to the coronavirus. 

Official visits, prospect camps — including Nebraska’s Friday Night Lights camps and Adidas-sponsored Pipeline satellite camp — and summer team camps for all sports aren't likely to happen now.

Earlier this month, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association recommended that the NCAA extend the dead period for those sports through the end of July. That's now a reality.

The NCAA previously canceled its four Academy Showcase events set for July 20 through 26.

What that means for AAU basketball is still in the air, unlike football and other fall sports. Men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and winter sports could look to the fall for weekend evaluation periods; women’s basketball has previously had a September evaluation period.

