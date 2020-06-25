The NCAA's Division I Council voted on Thursday to extend the in-person recruiting dead period through August 31. What that means for fall sports is no official or unofficial visitors during preseason practices. Something Nebraska and others used to their advantage in recruiting.
In May, the Council lifted its suspension of voluntary athletic workouts for all universities. Since June 1, numerous Division I football programs have reported positive COVID-19 test by student athletes including 23 at Clemson, 13 at Texas and two at Kansas State.
Previously, the The National Association of Basketball Coaches and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association recommended the NCAA extend the dead period for those sports through the end of July. That later became a reality. The NCAA had previously cancelled their four Academy Showcase events set for July 20-26.
The Men's and Women's Oversight Committees are not planning to recommend any changes to the summer access model that was adopted last week, which permits institutions to begin summer countable athletically related activities in basketball beginning July 20.
What that means for AAU basketball is still very much up in the air. Unlike football and other fall sports, men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and winter sports could look to the fall for weekend evaluation periods as women’s basketball has previously had a September evaluation period.
